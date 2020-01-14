Family devastated after madressa teacher allegedly raped boy at camp









Teacher Faizel Suleiman of Seawinds was arrested for allegedly raping a boy. Cape Town - A Madressa teacher has been arrested and charged with the rape of one of his young male pupils at an Islamic youth camp during the school holidays. Sheikh Faizel Suleiman, 24, of Seawinds was nabbed last Tuesday and appeared at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ court on Monday on a charge of rape. The 14-year-old was allegedly raped over several days between 15 December and 5 January. Suleiman is a teacher at the Ansaaru Rahman Muslim Youth madressa in Seawinds. On Monday, management at the school condemned his alleged actions and confirmed he has been suspended.

A Madressa teacher has been arrested and charged with the rape of one of his young male pupils at an Islamic youth camp during the school holidays. Picture: Jack Lestrade





It has also been alleged that Suleiman lured boys to sleep over at the mosque where he allowed them to smoke and watch porn.

A post on Facebook reads: “A source tells that the accused used to gather youth throughout the year to sleep by him at the masjid under the guise “I’tikaaf in the obedience of Allah”, it is clear that this was only a front to deceive the masses.

“The source also says the boys have been sleeping at the masjid since before the school closed for the December holidays and the things that took place there were anything but the obedience of Allah eg. playing music, smoking, watching pornography etc.(sic)”

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, confirms: “A case of rape has been opened for investigation after a 24-year-old man from Seawinds in Vrygrond, Muizenberg, had allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy between December 15 2019 and January 5 2020.

“The suspect was arrested on January 7 at 1pm in Muizenberg and he appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court today (yesterday) and he’s detained.”

The boy’s 35-year-old mother says they are devastated.

She says her son is very religious and intended to study Islamic theology which is why they allowed him to join the madressa and sleep over at the mosque.

“On January 5 he came home and said he wanted to speak to my father (his oupa) where he confided in him that this man (Suleiman) touched him on his private parts on three occasions and did things to him, which is part of the police investigation.

“My child is starting high school and how must he feel? We are a very religious family and we never expected that this would happen there.”

Meanwhile, Ansaaru Rahman says they were unaware of the youth camp.

“This happened during the December holidays of 2019 and was not part of any programme organised by Ansaaru Rahman.

“The teacher in question acted on his own accord and is subsequently suspended from his position and all activities related to Ansaaru Rahman.

“We sympathise with the victim and his family.”

Court resumes 25 February.

