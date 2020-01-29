Family left fuming after after cops storm home over false rape claim









A Belhar family is furious after police were called to their home to arrest all of them amid allegations that their 13-year-old daughter had been raped. Cape Town - A Belhar family is furious after police were called to their home to arrest all of them amid allegations that their 13-year-old daughter had been raped. On Monday afternoon, more than 100 residents descended on their home in De Braak Square calling for the girl’s uncle, Jason Battis, 38, to be arrested for her rape. A video of the arrest was shared on social media. Neighbours told the Daily Voice that the child “was autistic and ran out of the house naked”, causing tempers to flare in the community. They further claimed that at night the child could be heard shouting: “Julle gaan my nie * *** vanaand nie (You won't **** me tonight).”

But when the Daily Voice arrived in the area known as the 'Kerrie Flats' on Tuesday, residents declined to comment, claiming they would be sued by the family.

The child’s mother, Natasha, 42, says nosy neighbours made up stories. “People make up stories and they even called the police to our house,” she says.

“My daughter, Espiranza, is not disabled and she does not have autism.

“She did not run out of the house, she was lying naked on the couch because she had a rash.

“I normally use aqueous cream but we didn’t have any and she took her clothes off because she was itching all over. Someone opened the door and one of the neighbours saw her.”

The angry mother admits her brother, Jason, smokes buttons and beats up his relatives if they refuse to give him money for drugs.

Their older sister Brenda Ruiters, 42, explains Jason was fighting with her and Natasha and when they saw the police arrive, they thought the neighbours had phoned for help.

But the family got a fright when police loaded all of them in the van and took them to Belhar Police Station.

“The community also threw my sister, Edwina, 36, with a brick and the police threw my child into the van like a dog and she hurt her head,” says Natasha.

“They took my daughter for tests and confirmed she was never raped and we opened an assault case against my brother and they released us.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the family’s version of events and says: “The victim was never sexually or physically assaulted by the suspect.

“The victim was accompanied to a nearby hospital for medical examination which proved negative (for sexual assault).

“The only matter that is currently reported is a domestic violence case.

“Allegedly, the brother (suspect) assaulted both his mother and sister and was subsequently arrested.”

Daily Voice