Cape Town - Cops have nabbed the two suspected accomplices of a nurse who fed her boyfriend’s alleged mistress dog poo. The women will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday as cops believe they were paid to lure Ivodene “Dienkie” van Niekerk, 28, who was forced to eat the dog poo and was allegedly beaten with a knobkierie and dog chain.

However, the family of one of the suspects, identified only as Portia, say she too is a victim of Elizabeth “Mimmie” Williams and was choked with a dog chain after she was also accused of having sex with Williams’s boyfriend, Jubie.

The angry relatives arrived at the court on Tuesday waiting for Portia to appear in the dock but were informed the matter had been postponed to Wednesday.

In a video which has gone viral video, Williams hurled abuse at Van Niekerk and forced her to eat the dog poo from a plastic bag. She is also heard making reference to Portia.

“Maak klaar, ek wil by Portia uitkom!” (Get done, I want to get to Portia!) Williams shouted at Van Niekerk as another woman is heard telling her where to find Portia.

Williams, 38, was arrested for assault and appeared in court last Thursday.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on Tuesday, Portia’s 60-year-old granny said she didn’t lure Van Niekerk under the false pretences of wanting her hair and nails done, as there really was a wedding.

“She came to me and told me that she and her friend went to fetch Van Niekerk to do the friend’s hair and nails for the wedding,” said the grandmother.

“Then Williams came in and attacked Portia with a dog chain.

“I am very upset that Portia has been charged seeing that she was also attacked by this lady who blamed her for having an affair with her boyfriend.”

The angry grandmother said Portia frequently complained about Jubie “klopping aan (flirting)” but did not report Williams for assaulting her as she was scared of Jubie.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrests and said: “Two females aged 25 and 35 were arrested (Tuesday) morning and went to Goodwood Court on the charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm as accomplices”.

According to a police source, the two are accused of receiving R200 for delivering Van Niekerk to Williams and cops are now trying to trace others heard making comments in the video.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said all three women will appear in court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail but Williams now faces additional charges.

“She is charged with kidnapping, crimen injuria and assault GBH. She is still in custody and two more accused are going to be added to the case.”

Tygerberg Hospital has confirmed Williams works there.

Hospital spokesperson, Laticia Pienaar, said Williams has not been suspended but that an internal investigation is under way.

