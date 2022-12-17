Family offers R10 000 for safe return of lost Logan

A Milnerton family is offering a R10 000 reward for the safe return of Logan, their beloved tabby long hair cat. According to owner Danielle Jibrail, the cat has been missing since December 8 and was last seen in Burmeister Circle in Milnerton, Cape Town.

Jibrail told IOL that Logan is an indoor/outdoor cat and has never ventured further than the houses on the opposite side of their street. “He has never been missing – not even for an hour – in the four years that we have had him,” said Jibrail. Jibrail created and posted missing cat posters on social media, offering a handsome reward for the safe return of Logan.

According to the posters, the male cat has green eyes, is microchipped and has been sterilised. Jibrail said his distinctive features are his green eyes and white chin. The tabby long-haired cat is four years old.

The family have shared posts on WhatsApp and Facebook groups for missing pets in Cape Town. Animal support groups and rescue services – such as Rusty’s Rescues and BarkingMad – have supported the family with insights and information. “We are pleading with people who reside in Milnerton and surrounding areas to help us find him – to please look in their gardens, garages, sheds, inside and outside JoJo tanks, anywhere they think a cat could hide,” said the heartbroken owner. The family is offering a R10 000 reward for Logan, but added there are conditions to the reward.

The first is that Logan will need to be identified by his microchip before the reward money is released. The second condition is that no one is to remove a cat from it’s location if they think it looks like Logan, but to call them on 072-869-9635 and give the location. “Logan came into our lives after losing my brother-in law, he brings us much joy. When I lost my mother last year, he gave me so much comfort during a very difficult time in my life. The thought of not seeing him again is gut wrenching. He is not just my pet, he is my family.”