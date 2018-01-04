Junaid Arendse, with his mom Monique. The family is appealling for funds to the boy a proper funeral on Saturday. Picture: Daily Voice

Cape Town - The family of Junaid Arendse, who lost his battle with cancer this week, is asking readers for help in giving the brave little boy a proper send-off on Saturday.

The eight-year-old from Mitchells Plain inspired Capetonians as he struggled with stage four neuroblastoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2014.

The little fighter defied doctors’ prognosis right up until he passed away on New Year’s Day in Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Junaid even earned a special place in the hearts of Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The two have pledged money to contribute to Junaid’s funeral .

Read: Little Junaid's brave fight against cancer 'an inspiration'

Life ends for little soldier Junaid

Spokesperson for Aunty Patty, Zara Nicholson, said: “The mayor is very saddened by Junaid’s passing as she was very fond of him.

“Junaid held a very special place in the mayor’s heart and she often checked in on him and enjoyed their visits and phone conversations.

“She will miss his smile and energy.”

Junaid’s grandfather, Leonard Arendse, 55, says the funeral arrangements are under way and thanked De Lille and Sisulu for their support, but adds that more is still needed.

“We are relieved that the mayor and minister are helping with the funeral, but we still need funds to hire buses and to sort out catering because we know to expect over 1000 people.

“Because of the impact Junaid had on people’s lives, we know there will be a big turn-out of people.

“We want to thank readers and especially the Daily Voice for all the support and positive stories about Junaid over the years.”

The viewing will be held at the Arendse family home at 23 Washington Way, Portland, at 7am.

The service will commence at 8.30am at Orion Church International in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.

He will be buried at Klip Road Cemetery at 11.30am.

If you would like to support the family, call Leonard on 072 450 5919.

Daily Voice