Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Father and teenage daughter shot dead inside their Western Cape home

Published Jan 5, 2025

Police are investigating a double murder after a father and his teenage daughter were killed inside their home on Friday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Nata court, Leiden, Delft on Friday night, January 3,2024.

A 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old daughter sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

"According to reports the victims were at home when they heard gunshots on the outside of their house.

"Unknown gunmen then entered the house, shot the male and female before fleeing the scene," said Sergeant Twigg.

"Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."

A 40-year-old female escaped unharmed.

He said Delft detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

