Father sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping his daughter, 29

Cape Town - A father has been sentenced for raping his daughter in 2020. In Riversdale, the court ordered a father to 10 years imprisonment following his conviction for raping his daughter in Resiesbaan.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the daughter. The 29-year-old woman was raped on March 7, 2020. The father pleaded guilty to the charge of rape.

Evidence before the court stated that the victim lived with her parents on a farm. On the day of the incident, the father and daughter were both under the influence of alcohol. The victim’s mother was not home at the time of the incident.

The prosecutor told the court that while the father may have pleaded guilty, it was not on its own substantial and compelling circumstances. The man had a previous conviction of attempted rape in 1998. The court agreed that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances present, and the man was handed a 10-year prison sentence. In a separate incident, Tiaan Gelant was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his partner.

The court ordered that two years of the sentence be suspended for five years on condition that Gelant is not convicted of murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide or assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm committed during the period of suspension. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm. According to spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, Gelant and his girlfriend’s relationship was characterised by abuse of alcohol and drugs. “On the day of the murder, the deceased attacked Gelant and injured him. Gelant grabbed the knife from the deceased and stabbed her 39 times in the lungs, heart, liver and other vital organs. She succumbed to her injuries,” Ntabazalila said.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Advocate Nicolette Bell, condemned the spate of gender-based violence. “We have dedicated ourselves in the fight against gender-based violence, and it’s a fight we are in it to win. Such incidents have no space in our society,” she said. [email protected]