Cape Town - Elsies River residents say police have failed to respond to their calls for help about a smash and grab hotspot which is regularly being targeted by suspects.

They say the corners of Norwood Avenue and Fransie van Zyl often see loiterers ready to attack motorists, “and they don’t care who sees them”.

“These are youngsters stealing and hurting people. We try and call police but they rarely come. They stand there every day, day and night, yet they are never arrested,” a female resident complains.

In a video made by a resident, three men believed to be from the Rebels gang are seen running towards traffic, and one bends to pick up a stone.

Residents in their yards can be seen watching the suspects who target a truck standing at the robots.

The person recording then hides behind their fence, and motorists can be heard hooting at the suspects.

The video then shows the men running back into the residential area carrying several packages.

Another resident took photos of the suspects jumping onto the truck and stealing the load.

Deputy Chairman of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum, Imraahn Mukaddam, says they need more manpower.

“Police visibility is a challenge as they are consistently in Leonsdale and other hotspots while not focusing on the smash and grabs. What we need is cameras on the corners of Viking and Halt and Viking and Norwood as promised and budgeted for by the councillor more than 18 months ago. We also need EPWP jobs for neighbourhood watch patrollers that can monitor the hotspots,” Mukaddam said.

Police did not respond to queries for comment.

