Cape Town - Many on the Cape Flats, and even in the wider city itself, have shared their fears of all the bloodshed that will be taking place as a result of the death of Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie.
Earlier on Friday, Staggie was shot dead in his car in London Road, Salt River, Western Cape police confirmed.
The founder and leader of the Hard Livings gang was allegedly targeted by two gunmen who fired several shots in his direction while he was seated in the passenger seat of a car. He sustained multiple gunshots to his head.
Staggie, 58, died on arrival at a nearby hospital.
Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.