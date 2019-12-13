Fear that the Cape Flats will be a 'literal war zone' after Rashied Staggie's death









Many on the Cape Flats fear the area will be a war zone as whoever killed the founder the Hard Livings gang Rashied Staggie 'has created havoc'. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Many on the Cape Flats, and even in the wider city itself, have shared their fears of all the bloodshed that will be taking place as a result of the death of Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie. Earlier on Friday, Staggie was shot dead in his car in London Road, Salt River, Western Cape police confirmed. The founder and leader of the Hard Livings gang was allegedly targeted by two gunmen who fired several shots in his direction while he was seated in the passenger seat of a car. He sustained multiple gunshots to his head. Staggie, 58, died on arrival at a nearby hospital. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Crime scene experts were on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation.

Staggie's murder followed that of fellow Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips in Mitchell's Plain on Thursday evening. He was gunned down in the suburb's Westridge area, and Staggie was seen visiting the scene of the murder.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111. He added that the DA-led Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

Social media reactions have taken a less optimistic response following the news of Staggies death, and fear for the retaliation from his death.

Shout to my people in the Cape Flats. It's already full of gangsters killing people and putting drugs there but now it will sadly be worse since all the gangs are gonna fight to be the new staggie — Low tech,High life 🇿🇦 (@ProjectAuuman) December 13, 2019

Holy smokes, they killed Rashied Staggie?! pic.twitter.com/HtKTdHaOXl — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) December 13, 2019

The entire cape flats is unofficially in a state of emergency now following Rashied's death



But trust Alan windGAT TO switch on festive lights and ander kak

When I tell you cape town must burn down in its entirety I mean it. — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) December 13, 2019

No good can come from the death of Rashied Staggie. It's about to get ugly there by the Cape Flats. I never understood gangsterism. It's pointless really. When does the back and forth stop? Where is all of it going? What's the end Goal? — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) December 13, 2019

for anyone planning on coming to CPT, cancel your flights. rashied staggie was murdered. cape town is about to become a war zone. — 𝔩𝔢𝔱'𝔰 𝔡𝔬 𝔦𝔱 𝔟𝔞𝔟𝔶 (@fatimasvogue) December 13, 2019

If Rashied Staggie is your target you must be aiming very high. Whoever orchestrated this hit has the intention to start kak in these streets. CPT murder rate is about to get even higher. — Nikesh Kooverjee 🚗 (@NikeshKooverjee) December 13, 2019

Cape Town is already a war zone as far as gang violence goes. The murder of Rashied Staggie will undoubtedly raise already heightened tensions in neighbourhoods on the Cape Flats. — Teddy Rubskins (@walternatebeing) December 13, 2019

Someone out there right now is bragging that he just killed Rashied Staggie. Cape Town is about to become a war zone 😒 — Dylan Graham (@TheDylanGraham) December 13, 2019

The guy who shot Rashied Staggie is a qualified and excellent shooter. pic.twitter.com/gjo6h0htng — THE HITTA (@lordmodiba) December 13, 2019

I'm so stressed already, it's about to be a literal warzone on the Cape flats 💔💔💔 https://t.co/ta2BiPSpON — lizzo's tiddies (@ItsAbbyGeee) December 13, 2019

The SANDF better have their shit together because Cape Town after Rashied Staggie's shooting? Its about to go down 👀 — Kimmie (@RaeesaK) December 13, 2019

There is literally a whole documentary about Rashied Staggie and his brother boasting about being gangsters — Faatimah Shandu Mohamed (@faatimah_Moh) December 13, 2019

This Rashied Staggie guy was operating in a world of his own. Yerlik!



Whoever killed him in Salt River today has created havoc. Cape flats will not know peace. https://t.co/GsHaz09kh7 — JM (@JoyMulalo) December 13, 2019

Almost every coloured person that knows about staggie on the Cape flats is shook rn, lives are at stake



So no, its no longer fokol or festive — lizzo's tiddies (@ItsAbbyGeee) December 13, 2019

Eskom cannot put the electricity off on the cape flats tonight! — Charne Simpson (@charne_CT) December 13, 2019

Kids living in the Cape Flats shouldn't have to be in their house this summer holidays but they are gonna have to for their own safety 😢 — Waterslams™ (@thewaterslams) December 13, 2019

A person can’t even say “atleast the children don’t have to walk to school during the shootings.” Cos now it’s holiday and they’re playing outside. I don’t know what’s worse. The Cape Flats is in a perpetual state of hell. — blame it on the bossa nova (@Me_kay_lah) December 13, 2019

Imagine 10 year-old Ayesha and all other victims of gang violence on the Cape Flats received as much attention as Rashied Staggie's death is getting today. https://t.co/pU5gtn4uTK — Dr Meryl Burgess (@MerylJBurgess) December 13, 2019

Cape Town gangs have an influence in the nightlife through security companies. So the killing of Rashied Staggie is not just gonna affect the Cape Flats. You could be chilling in Camps Bay or Waterfront then you hear bang bang bang. — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) December 13, 2019

I was privileged to rehabilitate Rashied Staggie for 5 years in his 10 years prison term. All I can he was a humble person and respectful individual. I feel sorry for his wife Rashida and children. — Gcobani Ndzongana (@DG_Ndzongana) December 13, 2019

The Daily Voice also reported that the family of Staggie denied rumours on the death of his son Abdullah Taliep Boonzaier.

This comes after reports surfaced that Boonzaier was gunned down in Mitchell's Plain.

Social media was abuzz with reports that Boonzaier, Staggie’s son from a previous relationship, had also been shot and killed.

But family and sources close to Staggie's murder investigation said the “rumours are fake”.

A close relative, who asked not to be named, has confirmed that Boonzaier is not dead.