Many on the Cape Flats fear the area will be a war zone as whoever killed the founder the Hard Livings gang Rashied Staggie 'has created havoc'. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Many on the Cape Flats, and even in the wider city itself, have shared their fears of all the bloodshed that will be taking place as a result of the death of Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie.

Earlier on Friday, Staggie was shot dead in his car in London Road, Salt River, Western Cape police confirmed.

The founder and leader of the Hard Livings gang was allegedly targeted by two gunmen who fired several shots in his direction while he was seated in the passenger seat of a car. He sustained multiple gunshots to his head. 

Staggie, 58, died on arrival at a nearby hospital. 

Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Crime scene experts were on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation. 

Staggie's murder followed that of fellow Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips in Mitchell's Plain on Thursday evening. He was gunned down in the suburb's Westridge area, and Staggie was seen visiting the scene of the murder.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111. He added that the DA-led Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

Social media reactions have taken a less optimistic response following the news of Staggies death, and fear for the retaliation from his death.

The Daily Voice also reported that the family of Staggie denied rumours on the death of his son Abdullah Taliep Boonzaier. 

This comes after reports surfaced that Boonzaier was gunned down in Mitchell's Plain. 

Social media was abuzz with reports that Boonzaier, Staggie’s son from a previous relationship, had also been shot and killed. 

But family and sources close to Staggie's murder investigation said the “rumours are fake”. 

A close relative, who asked not to be named, has confirmed that Boonzaier is not dead. 

Cape Argus