File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - Children in Leonsdale, Elsies River, were forced to run for their lives as gangsters opened fire on a high-ranking member of the 28s gang on Wednesday. Residents living in Norwood Road say they watched in disbelief as two gunmen shot and killed a 27-year-old man known as “Ghetto” while sitting in his car. An anonymous witness said: “He is a dik ding (senior member) in the 28s and the Terrible Josters. He was sitting with another guy in a silver Toyota when the Bad Boys shot him. “He had just delivered drugs for the Terribles and his friend escaped. Madness

“But it was madness. The Walking Bus had to run to get children into the Leonsdale library to keep them safe.”

Police spokesperson, Mihlali Majikela, confirms the incident and says no arrests have been made.

Mayco Member for Community Services, Zahid Badroodien, says they closed the library for the day: “It was a precautionary measure and we reopened it on Thursday. We will monitor the situation closely.”

But residents fear retaliation shootings this festive season.

