CAPE TOWN - A female runner died during the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday, organisers confirmed.

The deceased 43-year-old woman was participating in the half-marathon.

The runner, according to organisers, began experiencing severe discomfort before collapsing on Southern Cross Drive.

"Despite prompt and prolonged medical attention, the runner could not be resuscitated," Two Oceans organisers said in a brief statement.

Also commenting on the woman's death was Carol Vosloo, general manager of the Two Oceans Marathon, who said: "We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her loved ones, and also thank her fellow club members who gave up their own finish time to remain with, and assist her."

African News Agency (ANA)