Festive plans coming up? This is your weekend weather

Cape Town – The festive mood is kicking in as school is out and most people are on leave. But if there is one thing that can ruin a good weekend, it is the weather. So to help you out, we list the weather forecasts across South Africa.

This weekend, Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather, so bring a jacket in case it gets chilly. The Western Cape can expect warmer conditions, so dress light but be prepared for anything (Capetonians would know). The Northern Cape is forecast to have fine and warm to hot weather, so enjoy the sun and pack light. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will experience cool and cloudy weather, so those living in these provinces can pack their favourite sweaters and jerseys for the moderate weather.

Those living in the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather this weekend. And those in North West will enjoy cloudy and cool weather. A look at the weather this past week Several parts of South Africa have experienced severe weather this week. Western Cape and Northern Cape experienced strong to near gale force winds. The strong winds was coupled with wave heights of up to 4.5m. Sea conditions were rough and choppy.