Fewer vegetation fires in Cape Town this festive, but residential fires persist

CAPE TOWN - There were fewer vegetation fires this festive season compared to previous years, however, residential fires have not eased in Cape Town. Roughly 900 firefighters could be called for any major incident in the festive season in Cape Town, who work on a three-shift rotational system resulting in 190-230 firefighters on call every day all year round at 32 fire stations across Cape Town.

However, with vegetation historically increasing throughout the December-January months due to the seasonal rise in temperature, two helicopters and a spotter plane have been added to Fire and Rescue Service’s arsenal, the City’s administration said on Friday. Seasonal firefighters add to the City’s preparedness as well as 22 more newly graduated firefighters. “We have seen a downturn in the number of vegetation fires so far this December, compared to previous years. This could very well be the result of the milder weather conditions that we have experienced,” Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Thursday while visiting Sur Lowry’s Pass fire station.

IOL previously reported that normal to above normal rainfall has been predicted in the Western Cape this season. This has not deterred the City’s readiness, as residential fires have not decreased at all. “We have not experienced a downturn in residential fires, so the appeal to the public is to be extremely vigilant at all times, and to do their bit to mitigate the risk of fires,” JP Smith adds.