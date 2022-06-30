Final salute for slain Delft policewoman

Durban - Western Cape police officers paid homage to one of their own. Yesterday officers gathered to pay their last respects to Constable Shamielah Arendse who was shot and killed outside her home in Delft on June 21. SAPS management, relatives and friends gathered at the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Green Point for the 26-year-old’s funeral.

IOL previously reported that police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Arendse was standing in front of her home with three people when armed men approached them and fired several shots. Potelwa said a murder docket had been opened and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.

Just days later, the bodies of three people were found at a shack in Delft.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, preliminary investigations indicated that the victims were shot and killed. The deceased, two men and a woman, were believed to have been in their twenties. Investigations continue. IOL