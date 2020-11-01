Fire at foot of Table Mountain has been contained, fire service confirms

CAPE TOWN - The fire that raged above Deer Park Drive at the foot of Table Mountain on Saturday night was contained at 4:40am on Sunday morning, the City Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

The rescue service confirmed that it had scaled down the number of staff and fire engines by half. It said more than 100 staff members had been deployed initially.

“Currently relief crews are mobilised to take over the scene and will continue to monitor for hotspots and flare ups,” said City Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Unfortunately one firefighter was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

The only damage reported so far is a lapa that was destroyed, Carelse confirmed.