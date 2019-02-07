Picture: Twitter/@sandrasphiri

Cape Town - A fire has broken out on Kloof Nek road, posing a threat to residential properties and vegetation. "There is some danger to residential property but no evacuations have been ordered," said City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue service spokesperson Theo Layne on Thursday.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to the blaze at 14:30 that authorities described as 'extensive'. Vegetation and mountain slopes are also burning.

Firefighters in conjunction Table Mountain National Parks, are tackling the blaze as three helicopters, a waterbombing and 14 firefighting vehicles are on the scene.

The fire wreaked havoc on traffic as it resulted in Kloof Nek Rd being closed at the circle. There is also no access to Camps Bay side and all traffic has been turned around at the circle.

Motorists are advised to use alternatives routes.

This comes soon after the Fire and Rescue services responded to a fire at Holy Cross RC Primary School in the CBD at lunchtime. The school has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.