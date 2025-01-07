Fire season leaves City of Cape Town, Gift of the Givers busy and under pressure

The death of two people, and the displacement of 16 others in Europe Informal Settlement on Tuesday morning, has further highlighted the challenges faced by City of Cape Town officials and Gift of the Givers, who said this has been their busiest fire season yet. The fire started in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to spokesperson for City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse. Carelse said that they received an emergency call at approximately 01:30am of structures burning just off Klipfontein Road, in Gugulethu.

“Several fire crews from Mitchell’s Plain, Mfuleni, Gugulethu, Epping, Lakeside and Belhar responded, with about 25 firefighters battling the blaze which was fanned by a strong wind. “By 03:10, the fire was extinguished. Approximately 10 structures were affected and a number of persons displaced,” Carelse said. “Sadly, the bodies of a man and a woman were found with fatal burn wounds and both were declared deceased. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

Ward councillor, Bongani Ngcombolo, shed further light on the incident, confirming that 10 structures were burnt, but added that it was over 16 people that were affected. “It seems we do not have a clue, because the fire started on one side, which resulted in two people having lost their life, and according to the information, the fire started in the place where those two lost their lives. So nobody will tell us what happened exactly.” Ncgombolo added that since supplies are no longer provided by the city, those who are willing to assist can get in touch with him or send supplies to Lusaka Community Hall.

The City of Cape Town has had a busy festive period thus far, stating that while the number of fires dropped compared to the previous year, nearly 2 000 persons were displaced in just four days due to a number of large informal settlement fires. The Fire & Rescue Service responded to a total of 3 546 emergency incidents. Among these were 2 056 vegetation fires, 212 (compared to 272 in December 2023) informal residential fires, 153 formal residential fires, 432 motor vehicle accidents, 173 pedestrians knocked down and 130 (118) trauma incidents. During the period, 11 persons died as a result of fires. During the festive season, the Disaster Risk Management Centre was called upon to coordinate responses to four major informal settlement fire incidents in the space of four days.

These were: December 23: 86 structures were destroyed in Masiphumelele, leaving 450 persons displaced; December 24: 53 structures were destroyed in Nomzamo, leaving 132 persons displaced; December 25: 143 structures were destroyed in Dunoon, leaving 544 persons displaced; and

December 26: 307 structures were destroyed in Langa, leaving 685 persons displaced. Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, said that it has been the busiest fire season ever for their team members. Picture: Gift of The Givers/Supplied Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, said that it has been the busiest fire season ever for their team members, as they’ve responded to 19 fires in 17 days, which has left over 2000 people affected. Sablay said that their teams provide immediate assistance, getting calls as early as 3am from residents and community leaders.

He said that from Christmas morning, Boxing Day and New Years Day, the Western Cape has been plagued with disasters. Some of the most devastating ones were the big one of Boxing Day at the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa where over a 1000 people were affected, and the one in Du Noon where close to 600 people were left displaced. “Gift of the Givers’ teams immediately after the fire has been extinguished, we set up base to see to the needs of those affected. We provide the affected families with hot meals for seven days, clean drinking water, blankets, personal hygiene item packs, baby care packs, and mattresses.”