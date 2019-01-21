File picture: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - A firefighter was injured on Monday and two houses destroyed as a vegetation fire raged out of control in the Hartenbos Heuwels area of Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape. The George Fire Brigade and the Garden Route District Municipality have sent crews to assist with the fire which is being fanned by strong winds in the area.

Municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards said aerial resources have also been deployed from Working On Fire (WOF) and Mossel Bay Helicopters.

The municipality said no evacuations have taken place at this stage and if needed, instructions would be communicated to affected residents.

Meanwhile, learners from Sonskyn Vallei Primary are being accommodated at the Hartenbos Primary School aftercare facility for safety concerns.

The R328 between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn is currently closed.

“Our teams are also dealing with a grass fire near the Outeniqua Research Farm.”

The Garden Route District Municipality was also attending to a blaze at the Boplaas north of Touwsranten.

George Municipality requested the public to exercise extreme caution at all times; to make fires in protected and designated areas only, and to dispose of cigarette butts safely.

