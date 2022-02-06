Firefighters douse a fire after suspected arson attack at St. George's Cathedral

The fire was in the basement of the Wale Street section of the cathedral and is suspected to be an arson attack.

“The fire was an act of arson. It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral,” said Father Michael Weeder in a statement.

Weeder added that the burglar bars had to be broken so that the firefighters could gain access to the premises. Weeder said The crypt was inspected and it was dense with smoke.

“Franklin James, the Cathedral Administrator, after being alerted by CCID, got there just after 2am. He was there with the fire brigade. One of our cathedral wardens, Catherine de Jong, travelling in from Blouberg, joined him at 3.45am. Their assessment of the cathedral established that, other than traces of smoke in the air, there was no discernable damage done -- though the basement still needs to be accessed.”