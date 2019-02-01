Cape Town - A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Table Mountain just after 6pm on Friday evening.
The City of Cape Town's fire chief Theo Layne said it was a large vegetation fire, adding that it poses no danger to property.
The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind. Scores of firefighters were on the scene, battling the raging flames and helicopters water bombed in a bid to extinguish the fire.
Many took to social media expressing concern for residents living nearby and firefighters.
#capetownfire seen from Century City. This is heart of Cape Town. Just sk terrible. pic.twitter.com/yLqE68Ie0R— A. İnal (@aydininal) February 1, 2019
Very close to houses #capefires #capetown #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/8fupakmxol— Victoria Bakos (@victoria_bakos) February 1, 2019
Cape Town’s firefighters doing a great job #TableMountainFire #capetownfire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/sSxL1dpyZK— Amy Heugh (@AmyHeugh) February 1, 2019
Oh no:( another fire.— [travel opulent box] (@travelopulent) February 1, 2019
Firefighters and Helicopters on the scene! #capetownfire #tablemountainfire pic.twitter.com/biVI8Amsfc
Helicopters are out in full force attempting to quell the fire! Hopefully this doesn’t spread as Sunday’s fire did! #CapeTown #CapeTownFire #TableMountainFire pic.twitter.com/l66R1oadJk— iCherrie ka somebody❤️ (@Xoliswa8181) February 1, 2019
IOL
Another cape town fire. This time on table mountain below Cable Station.#capetownfire #fire #tablemountainfire #tablemountain pic.twitter.com/LO7sxYsmXp— Steve Bissett (@stevenbissett) February 1, 2019