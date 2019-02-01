Picture: Chelsea Geach

Cape Town - A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Table Mountain just after 6pm on Friday evening. The City of Cape Town's fire chief Theo Layne said it was a large vegetation fire, adding that it poses no danger to property.

The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind. Scores of firefighters were on the scene, battling the raging flames and helicopters water bombed in a bid to extinguish the fire.

Many took to social media expressing concern for residents living nearby and firefighters.

Picture: Chelsea Geach





#capetownfire seen from Century City. This is heart of Cape Town. Just sk terrible. pic.twitter.com/yLqE68Ie0R — A. İnal (@aydininal) February 1, 2019