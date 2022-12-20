First long weekend sees Western Cape EMS personnel attend to over 6 000 incidents

Cape Town - The Western Cape department of health emergency medical services (EMS) said the long weekend had kept its first responders busy over the long weekend. It has appealed to motorists to travel more slowly when approaching pedestrians and for pedestrians to wear visible clothing when walking next to the road.

This comes as paramedics responded to 47 incidents involving pedestrians in the Cape Metro. Across the province, EMS personnel responded to 187 traffic-related incidents which include: Cape Metro - 92 Cape Winelands - 35 Garden Route - 27 Overberg - 16 West Coast - 12 Central Karoo - 5 For the weekend, EMS personnel responded to 6 162 incidents in the Western Cape, of which 31% of cases were attributed to life-threatening conditions that required urgent treatment.

The main incidents included: Weapon assaults - 1 068 Chest pain/discomfort - 931 Respiratory complaints - 535 Physical assaults - 494 Obstetric complaints - 367 Neurological complaints - 281 Abdominal complaints - 247 Domestic injuries - 237 vomiting /diarrhoea - 261 Musculoskeletal complaints - 206 The health department said from midnight on Friday, December 16, until 8.30am on Monday, 3 661 trauma cases were reported at 43 emergency centres across the province. The majority of trauma cases were reported within the Cape Metro at facilities such as:

Delft CHC - 220 Kraaifontein CHC - 195 Khayelitsha Hospital 194 Tygerberg Hospital - 184 Mitchells Plain Hospital - 168 Gugulethu CHC - 167 Paarl Hospital - 167 EMS personnel also treated 6 712 patients for non-trauma-related health care at emergency centres. [email protected] IOL