Fish Hoek Beach safe and reopened after sewer flow

Cape Town – Residents and visitors can return to Fish Hoek Beach after the City of Cape Town announced it has reopened the beach after testing its water quality. The beach was closed on Sunday as a precautionary measure due to a blocked sewer.

“The City said it was a precautionary measure. “The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow in the area, the cause of which has yet to be identified,” the City said. It said various departments were responded to the incident and closed the beach until further notice at the time.

“City Health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities, as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines. “In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice,” it had said. The City said contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and anyone who entered the water did so at their own risk.

“Health Warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.” However, after testing the beach has been reopened. “The City’s Environmental Health Service has received water sampling results from Fish Hoek Beach, taken after the sewer spill, and can confirm that the results show that the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines,” it said.