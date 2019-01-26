Photo: NSRI

Agulhas - No sign has been found of a fisherman who fell overboard from a fishing boat off Arniston on the Southern Cape coast early on Friday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. NSRI Station 30 Agulhas duty crew were activated at 4.20am on Friday following reports of a man overboard from a "chukkie" fishing boat (open fishing boat), offshore two nautical miles south of Arniston on the seaward side of Saxon Reef, NSRI Agulhas station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of Agulhas was launched and on arrival on the scene an extensive search operation commenced for a 41-year-old fisherman reported to have fallen overboard from the open fishing boat.

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search operation, no sign of the missing fisherman had been found and police and the police dive unit were continuing an ongoing search operation, and an investigation had been opened, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)