Johannesburg - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday said police scuba divers had recovered the body of a fisherman who had been reported missing after the fishing boat Normandie capsized 13 nautical miles off-shore North of St Helena Bay.

The boat capsized on Sunday night.

Casper Frylinck, NSRI Mykonos station commander, said on Monday at 15:30 he launched the sea rescue craft Gemini Rescuer II accompanied by the Police Dive Unit.

"Following a search the capsized fishing boat Normandie was located 13 nautical miles off-shore of St Helena Bay. Police divers scuba dived under the boat and during the scuba dive search the body of the missing fisherman was located and recovered," said Frylinck.

"The body has been brought to St Helena Bay harbour and taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket."

African News Agency/ANA