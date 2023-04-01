Five answers to questions you want to ask your Muslim friends this Ramadaan but don’t know how

Cape Town – Muslims in South Africa have started observing the holy month of Ramadaan. To Muslims, the month is a spiritual tune-up and a time to get closer to God. Yep, it’s not just dates and food pictures. Fasting is the the fourth pillar - or religious obligation - of Islam and has numerous benefits.

Although, South African Muslims have been fasting for a week, there are definitely questions about Ramadaan/fasting so we answer a few questions that you want to ask but don’t know how. Why are you not fasting? (If you see someone eating during the day.) As far as social etiquette goes, this question is usually a no-go. There are several reasons as to why someone is not fasting.

Children, elderly and sick people are not allowed to fast, as it will impact negatively on their health. Pregnant and breastfeeding women also have the option not to fast. Women who are menstruating also do not fast. Lastly, people who are travelling have the option to either fast or not to fast.

What? Not even water? No, not even water and we won’t get dehydrated. In actual fact, a human can survive for three to four days without water. Are you sure I can eat around you?

Absolutely, please do. Seeing you eat will not make me give in, even if you are eating. A huge part of Ramadaan is about self-control. This self-control does not only apply to food, which brings me to the next question... How can anyone stay without sex for a whole month? Abstinence and self-control is possible. Besides, why would you even kiss someone when fasting? Bad breath during Ramadaan is not a joke. It’s sort of like having morning breath all day, every day. A married couple may have sex at night but they would need to take a full bath before starting the fast the next day. Self-control isn’t only for desires, it is also for the language you use which leads us to the question of swearing.