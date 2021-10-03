Five food places in SA that prove local is lekker

Heritage Day and Heritage Month might be over but that does not mean we should just forget our roots. We, as South Africans should still be proud of our country and an easy to way show this pride is through appreciating the cuisine our beautiful country has to offer. The Voetsek Kitchen

It might be called Voetsek Kitchen but nothing about the food will make you say ’Voetsek’. The Voetsek Kitchen Trailer offers a host of delicious wraps, including falafel, Karoo Lamb & chicken shawarma as well as pure beef burgers, boerewors rolls, samoosas, hot chips and soups. The Voetsek Kitchen support local producers and the meat and chicken are pasture raised. The lamb is from the Northern Karoo. Weather permitting, the Kitchen trailer is parked on Victoria Street, Coastal Road between Bakoven and Hout Bay, near the 12 Apostles Hotel, Cape Town, 8005. The average price for the food is approximately R90.

Contact number: 076 197 7029 Email: [email protected] Nkule’s Homemade surprise

You are indeed in for a pleasant surprise at Nkule’s Homemade surprise. What makes this special is that the owner makes their own dishes, often getting inspiration from cooking channels on YouTube. If you are in the mood for homemade curries, beef and chicken (you can opt for grilled too), fried rice, jollof rice, spicy rice with veggies, then head over to Nkule’s Homemade surprise. There is also a host of pastas that you can enjoy, such as all-time favourite chicken alfredo and mutton sausage pastas. Expect to spend R36.50 for a small meal and R46. 50 for a large meal.

The restaurant starts operating from Thursdays until Sundays, from 12pm to 6pm. It is situated in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. Contact number: 078 418 8071 Email: [email protected]

Foragr Foragr has an extensive offering of four different menus to choose from. Enjoy freshly frozen home-cooked meals whenever you would like and all you have to do is reheat, eat and repeat. There are four different menus depending on what you are going for. There is the Blissful menu with wholesome and hearty meals, the Mindful menu with meals that contain only between 300 – 700 calories per portion, the Gainful menu that has mouth-watering protein filled meals and the Plentiful menu, which if filled with delicious plant-based combinations.

Joburgers can enjoy Foragr foods in by getting in touch with them from their Killarney offices. Email: [email protected] Contact number: 061 676 1211

Chicko’s Grill Enjoy a variety of truly local is lekker food from Chicko’s Grill. Polokwane residents can also have their Chicko’s Grill food delivered to them. Its menu boasts hot wings, burgers, chips and cheese, beef chicken box and Russian Supreme. All the above-mentioned meals except the hot wings, burgers and Russian Supreme is served with chakalaka for that extra local flavour.

There are also several meals with pap. Contact number: 072 887 7525 E-mail: [email protected]

Q’BNS Eatery Q’BNS Eatery in Umhlanga offers a wide variety of foods, as it has fresh seafood and, dishes, grills and curries. Staying true to its Natal roots, the curries are served with the Natal Indian prawn. It is also a pescatarian-friendly eatery with a plant based vegan burger on.

Contact number: 031 561 6103 ; 031 561 6104 Whatsapp number for bookings: 081 573 1855 Email: [email protected]; [email protected]