File picture: ER24

Cape Town - Five people died and two others critically injured following a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and minibus on the N2 highway between Sedgefield and Wilderness in the southern Cape. ER24 paramedics, along with the Metro Services, arrived on the scene to find the two wrecked motor vehicles in the middle of the road.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of four people lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, all four patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said in a statement.

In the second vehicle, paramedics found a woman lying inside the vehicle motionless. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her and was declared dead, said Meiring.

Two other men were assessed and found to be in a critical condition. The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support intervention. Shortly after treatment, the men were transported to Mediclinic George and George Provincial Hospital for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)