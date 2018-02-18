WORCESTER - Five people were killed and three others were injured when an SUV overturned on the N1 about 10km from Worcester between De Doorns and Touwsrivier early on Sunday morning, Western Cape paramedics said.

Shortly after 6.30am, paramedics from ER24 and several other services arrived on the scene, where they found the SUV overturned on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"All occupants were still inside the vehicle. Sadly, a child, believed to be 13 years old, as well as four adults were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead."

Three adults were found with minor to serious injuries. The local fire department and rescue services had to use extrication equipment to free them from the wreckage. Once freed, they were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital for further care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA