CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested in the crime plagued Nyanga policing precinct in Cape Town this past week for violent crimes, including murder, rape, and possession of a hijacked vehicle, Western Cape police said. "Endeavours to prevent the commission of serious crimes in the precinct of Nyanga continuously yield positive results,'' Captain FC van Wyk said.

Two suspects, aged 32 and 34, were arrested for possession of a hijacked vehicle after they were found stripping a white LDV in Siyanzanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm. The bakkie was reportedly hijacked on Wednesday in Eisleben Road in Browns Farm, he said.

The other two suspects, aged 23 and 34, were expected to appear in the Athlone and Wynberg magistrates' courts respectively on charges of rape and murder.

''The 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his friend. The suspect allegedly raped the victim after they were drinking together in the suspect’s residence. The woman had apparently fell asleep and the suspect took advantage of her. The suspect was arrested in the week and would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged, facing rape charges.''

The fifth suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested early on Friday after an intensive investigation following the murder of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found in Baghdad informal settlement in Browns Farm.

''It is alleged the deceased was attacked by the suspect while she was coming from a nearby tavern. She was found with her pants pulled down. Through intelligence gathered and further investigation, the suspect was arrested [on Friday at about 7.30am] for rape and murder.''

He was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of rape and murder, Van Wyk said.

