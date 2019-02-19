Five suspects arrested for theft out of motor vehicle in Cape Town File Image/ANA

Cape Town - Five suspects have been arrested after they were caught breaking into a truck on the premises of a transport company in Brackenfell near Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Brackenfell SAPS received information from a security officer that the suspects were committing the crime on Bottelary Road at approximately 21:40 on Monday night.

He said members reacted on the information and on their arrival on the scene, they found an empty taxi at the entrance of the premises. The gate was slightly open.

“They investigated and found 15 to 20 unknown men downloading goods from a truck. When the suspects saw the police they ran in different directions,” Van Wyk said in a statement.

“Members gave chase and arrested four of the suspects. A fifth suspect who hid in a vineyard on neighbouring grounds was also arrested.”

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, from Kraaifontein, Khayamandi, Mitchell's Plain and Gugulethu respectively, will soon appear in court for theft out of a motor vehicle.

Van Wyk said the members also recovered liquor to the approximate value of R100,000 and handed it back to the owner.

Three vehicles found on scene suspected to have been involved in the crime were impounded by SAPS, as well as the truck that was broken into.

African News Agency (ANA)