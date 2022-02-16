Five suspects alleged to be part of a syndicate cultivating dagga in rural villages granted bail

Cape Town - Five alleged drug smugglers have been granted bail in the George Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape. Lindelani Lofani, 44, Hlalanathi Lofani, 46, Mzimasi Lofani, 41, Somleze Nkawule, 32, and Bongani Kenny Mgqatse, 51, face charges of dealing in illicit drugs as well contravening Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) 121 of 1998.

The court granted Lindelani and Hlalanathi R6 000 bail and Mgqetse, Mzimasi Lofani and Nkawule on R3 000 bail. Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani said the accused were released with conditions. Lindelani, Mzimasi and Hlalanathi Lofani, along with Mgqatse were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation on January 31, by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team from George and Ggeberha, George K9 Unit, Public Order Police (POP) Southern Cape, as well as Oudtshoorn and Motherwell Crime Intelligence.

Hani said the operation resulted in numerous properties being searched. “This came after an extensive investigation by the team targeting a suspected organised crime group alleged to have been involved in securing cannabis from several cultivators based in the rural villages of the Eastern Cape. “Once the required quantity of cannabis was secured it would be moved to the Southern Cape.