Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Five people were killed after their vehicle caught on fire on Otto Du Plessis Drive near Eden on the Bay in Blaauwbergstrand on Saturday morning. The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene at approximately 02:55am.

A fire engine and rescue vehicle from Milnerton Fire Station were dispatched.

"Upon arrival it was discovered that four adult females and one adult male sustained fatal burn wounds," spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said.

Carelse added that Fire and Rescue Service extricated the bodies from the vehicle with Jaws of Life and Netcare ambulance personnel certified the bodies.

They have handed the scene over to SAPS.