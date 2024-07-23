Flights resume at Cape airports after last week’s storms

Flights have resumed at the Kimberley and George airports after they were suspended following safety concerns, at the weekend, Airports Company SA has said. The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) previously issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) following adverse weather conditions experienced over the region last week.

“We can confirm that there is currently no negative impact on operations at both airports with air crafts arriving and departing according to schedule. “Furthermore, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is in constant contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that all stakeholders, including airlines and passengers, are kept up to date with the latest developments around this situation,” Acsa said in a statement. It further advised passengers to contact their airlines directly for further information.

Various areas of Cape Town were struck by devastating storms last week. According to the City of Cape Town, its Human Settlements Directorate has already issued more than 10 000 flood kits and continues to issue even more to reduce the impact of flooding caused by the unprecedented levels of rain experienced across the metro. “These kits are distributed across the metro but especially in more vulnerable areas such as informal settlements where residents have often settled in flood-prone areas or wetlands,” said mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim.