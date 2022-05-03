Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadaan as prices spiral

Cape Town – Volunteers in Cape Town on Tuesday followed a tradition that took root in South Africa nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid, providing a plate of food to less fortunate families to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadaan.
This time there is an added urgency to their gesture of humanity, as spiralling inflation driven by the Ukraine conflict has pushed up staple food prices, making it tougher for cash-strapped consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy.
Normally prepared after late evening prayers on Monday, the steaming pots of aromatic akhni – a rice, potato and meat dish – will be distributed to feed more than 90 000 people across all faiths in Cape Town, the spiritual home of Islam in South Africa.
“In the case of Islam, more specifically Ramadaan, there is an increased call for generosity of spirit,” said Sheikh Sadullah Khan, one of the co-founders of Nakhlistan, a not-for-profit outfit which started in 1984.
“You can’t even celebrate your Eid unless you meet the needs of some poor person somewhere.”
South Africa's curiosity in April, according to Google online searches
Eid 2022: Cape Muslims gather at Three Anchor Bay for sighting of the moon
What is Eid al-Fitr and how do Muslims celebrate it? 6 questions answered
Cape Town mosque donates R1.5m to poor and destitute
Cape Town feeding scheme sparks hope this Eid
Traditional Eid dishes from around the world
Eid decor tips ahead of the celebrations
Millions of Muslims worldwide celebrated the religious holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of a month-long dawn to sunset fasting period of Ramadaan.
On an empty rugby field stood rows of huge 130-litre pots, stirred for hours with a wooden oar-like plank to cook tons of food intended for delivery to some of Cape Town’s poorest communities, and even prisons.
“I actually feel grateful because you know there’s a lot of people that don’t have (food) and this side (where we live) poverty is real,” said Tamia Galant, one of the recipients in Bishop Lavis.
According to South Africa’s Household Affordability Index, the cost of the average household food basket increased by 8.2%, or R344 year-on-year in April, from R4 198.93 in April 2021 to R4 542.93 in April 2022.
The high cost of core staples has meant a variety of nutritious food being removed from family meals, impacting household health and stunting child development, the report released last month added.