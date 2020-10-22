For richer or poorer: Homeless couple’s wedding

THERE were cheers at the Bellville Home Affairs on Tuesday when homeless couple Amber, 32, and Daniel Kepkey, 28, tied the knot. When they emerged from the office, a crowd of people, who recognised them from a Daily Voice article earlier this week, cheered and applauded. Their union was witnessed by Amber’s mother Mandy September and her friend Joscelyn Beukes. Inseparable Amber and Daniel met in Bishop Lavis last year March and have been inseparable since.

They live on the streets of Kuils River and get food from community worker Dawn Roode, who runs a soup kitchen.

Daniel popped the question during lockdown.

Yesterday, the couple finally got married in a brief exchange of vows and went back to Roode’s home in Kuils River for their reception.

Generous donors also booked the newlyweds into the New International Hotel in Parow for their wedding night.

Roode didn’t go to Bellville for the wedding, as she was busy decorating and making sure everything went well.

She says they’ve received a lot of help: “I am so overwhelmed, the last call came at 10.30 on Monday night, after people saw the article in the Daily Voice.

“Everything came in doubles. They got two wedding cakes and two wedding dresses, and lots of clothes; God has really blessed this (the marriage). My biggest reward for this would be when they are back on their feet.”

A long queue of homeless people formed to be served from the wedding feast, which included roti and curry, barbecue chicken, ice-cream and jelly and custard.

The couple has been getting food from community worker Dawn Roode’s soup kitchen. Picture: Jack Lestrade

Dawn announced that one of the gifts for the couple is a job for each of them: “I was praying that they get a job and someone came to my house on Monday and promised they will get jobs."

“This is our first time in a hotel. We just want to thank everyone for making this happen,” said Daniel.

Amber says they thought the reception would be intimate: “We thought it would just be us and the witnesses. We are just grateful that people came out to see us.”

Daniel says he can’t wait to start his new life with his wife and promised: “I will take care of her."