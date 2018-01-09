Cape Town - Former Western Cape premier and Cape Town mayor Gerald Morkel has passed away in Cape Town. He was 76.

One of Morkel's three sons, Garth Morkel, confirmed his father's death on Tuesday.

"He passed away at 1pm at home," Morkel said.

He added that his father died with his wife and sister by his side.

Morkel, born on 2 February 1941, served as a member of the Cape Town council for the Democratic Alliance (DA) until his retirement from political life in 2011.

Many took to social media to send their condolences and memories of Morkel, including former DA leader Tony Leon.

"Sorry to learn of death today of former Premier and Cape Town Mayor Gerald Morkel. In 2001 and after when Democratic Alliance was in the fight of its life against NNP defectors, he was the real frontline soldier in its survival.

"His defiant speech against the perfidious Marthinus van Schalkwyk still makes for riveting reading. Salute!" Leon said.

Current mayor of Cape Town Patricia De Lille also posted her condolences.

"It is with a great sense of sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our city’s stalwarts, Gerald Morkel. During his long career in politics, Morkel served as the Western Cape Premier between and later as the Mayor of the Cape Town.

"On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I extend our deepest sympathy to the Morkel family and friends of the former Mayor. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement."

African News Agency/ANA