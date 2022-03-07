Former cop appears in Cape court for govt fuel card fraud

Cape Town - A former Western Cape police officer and another suspect appeared in court on Monday for their alleged involvement in petrol card fraud. Former constable Khuezi Gift Tshuku, 29, and 25-year-old Zixolisile Skade appeared briefly at the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest on Saturday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The arrest follows a collaborative effort between George SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. “The Hawks team in conjunction with local police were able to bust the alleged fraudsters operating with cloned fuel cards,” Hani explained. “The duo was arrested in possession of 15 x 25 litre containers of fuel and cloned cards with Western Cape Government fleet card information on the magnetic strip,” Hani adds.

More arrests are imminent, while the two suspects are expected to be back in court on March 14 for their bail application. Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said on Monday 113 arrests were made by the City’s Metro Department over the past week - more than half, 63, were due to the illegal possession of drugs. The City’s Law Enforcement Department arrested 87 suspects following 147 enforcement operations.

Story continues below Advertisment

Cape Town’s Traffic Services executed 1 475 warrants of arrest, in addition to the arrest of 45 suspects - 25 for reckless driving and 20 for driving under the influence of alcohol. In total between the City’s three security agencies, 245 arrests were made and 41 237 fines issued. IOL