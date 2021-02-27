Former court sheriff sentenced to 38 years’ jail for fraud

Cape Town – The Oudtshoorn regional court has sentenced former sheriff of the court Abraine Coericius to 38 years’ imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

In 2016, Coericius, 42, identified three vacant plots for the complainants to buy while he was a sheriff of the court.

Coericius supplied the contracts and received deposits and purchase prices for plots that were never registered in the names of the complainants at the Deeds Office.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Coericius defrauded the three families of more than R470,000.

Coericius was handed two years on count one for pretending to be an attorney, 10 years each for counts two through six for fraud, six years for money laundering (count 7) and a further 10 years for fraud (count 8).