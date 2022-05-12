Former fidelity guard sentenced after stealing R100k

Cape Town - A former fidelity security guard has been convicted and sentenced on charges of theft at the George regional court in the Western Cape. Johan Venter, 31, was sentenced to five years imprisonment or a R10 000 fine after stealing money from his employer.

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Zinzi Hani, Venter stole a bag of money with R100 000 in November 2021. “On November 20, 2021, the accused transported 107 bags containing cash from the fidelity base to SBV depot, on the contrary only 106 bags were booked in at the depot,” Hani said. An internal investigation took place and Venter confessed to taking the money.

Hani said Venter took his manager to his personal vehicle where the money bag was found. “It was discovered that he had already broken the seal of the bag and took R2 230,” she said. On the establishment of his admittance of the missing money, Venter’s employers reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George.

Hani said instead of taking imprisonment, Venter opted to pay the R10 000 fine. The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm. [email protected]

