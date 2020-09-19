Former SA Human Rights Commissioner Danny Titus dies

DURBAN - Former Commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Dr Danny Titus died on Friday at the age of 63. Titus, who was with the SAHRC for seven years, was in a coma for over a month after undergoing surgery. Sonél Brits, managing director of the ATKV (Afrikaanse Taal- en Kultuurvereniging) MSW said that the death of Dr Danny Titus, former Executive Head: Corporate Relations at the ATKV, leaves a huge gap and it is a very sad day. Brits pointed out that Titus has left deep footprints in times of change, in South Africa and at the ATKV. She will always remember Danny’s leadership, integrity and empathy. “He was the right man at the right time,” said Brits.

According to ATKV managing director, for the past 12 years Danny devoted himself to language and culture.

“During his time at the ATKV he has made Afrikaans more accessible and inclusive and for this he will be remembered. This 63-year-old man was a man of the law and of language, a historian and a former of opinion. His legacy is one of greater understanding and inclusivity across the colour divide,” said Brits.

In 1983, Titus was admitted to the high court as advocate and worked as public prosecutor in the Department of Justice. He left for the Netherlands in 1987 to continue his studies at the University of Leiden and returned to South Africa in 1993 with a master’s and doctoral degree.

In February 2020, he was awarded the Freedom of the Town Worcester – his hometown − as part of its 200th birthday celebration.

According to Brits, Danny was extremely proud of this award and commented afterwards that “this is very special to me. You live a peaceful life and then it is noticed by other people”.

Brits said that their prayers are especially with the two daughters of Titus, Daléne and Neriska.

“We are going to miss you, Dr Titus, and we bid you farewell with great respect and huge gratitude for the difference you have made and the lives you have touched,” concluded Brits.

So sad to hear that Danny Titus has passed away. RIP brother. Condolences to your loved ones. — Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) September 19, 2020

Sad to hear about the passing of Dr Danny Titus. What an amazing person and a great South African who was passionate about democracy and human rights. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPDannyTitus — Moses Dlamini (@mosesdlamini) September 19, 2020

— Hendry Botha (@Hendrik05989397) September 19, 2020

