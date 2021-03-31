Four alleged rapists arrested in Nyanga

Cape Town – Police in the Nyanga precinct in Cape Town have arrested 10 suspects in the past week, including four alleged rapists.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said three suspects, aged between 20 and 28, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl after the group had been drinking together in Browns Farm. The trio were arrested on Monday.

Rwexana said a 24-year-old suspect was also arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl after they were drinking together in the New Rest informal settlement in Crossroads.

In an unrelated incident, Rwexana said two illegal firearms, ammunition and an imitation firearm were recovered when members of the police were conducting a crime prevention operation in the Browns Farm area.

“One firearm was recovered in Debeza Street yesterday, a second firearm and an imitation firearm were recovered this morning (Wednesday). Three suspects, aged 18, 25 and 32, were arrested,” she said.