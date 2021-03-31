Four alleged rapists arrested in Nyanga
Cape Town – Police in the Nyanga precinct in Cape Town have arrested 10 suspects in the past week, including four alleged rapists.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said three suspects, aged between 20 and 28, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl after the group had been drinking together in Browns Farm. The trio were arrested on Monday.
Rwexana said a 24-year-old suspect was also arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl after they were drinking together in the New Rest informal settlement in Crossroads.
In an unrelated incident, Rwexana said two illegal firearms, ammunition and an imitation firearm were recovered when members of the police were conducting a crime prevention operation in the Browns Farm area.
“One firearm was recovered in Debeza Street yesterday, a second firearm and an imitation firearm were recovered this morning (Wednesday). Three suspects, aged 18, 25 and 32, were arrested,” she said.
Rwexana said a 21-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her 27-year-old cousin to death during an argument. The suspect will be charged with murder.
A further two suspects, aged 23 and 24, were arrested after police found them in possession of a hijacked vehicle in Browns Farm.
“All the suspects are expected to appear in Athlone and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts respectively, facing charges of murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and imitation firearm and rape.
“The Western Cape SAPS management applauded members for their vigilance and concerted efforts in the fight against crime,” Rwexana said.
African News Agency (ANA)