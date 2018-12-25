Johannesburg - A man rescued from the sea in Buffalo Bay near Knysna, Western Cape, on Christmas Day, has died, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.

"We believe that lifeguards and two surfers had located and recovered an unconscious man from the water. He was brought onto the shore where four doctors, who happened to be there at the time on holiday, had commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts which were joined by paramedics on their arrival on the scene but sadly, after extensive CPR efforts were exhausted the man who is believed to be from Malawi, was declared deceased," said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon. Police had opened an inquest docket, he said.