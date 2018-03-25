Cape Town - Police in Harare, Khayelitsha in Cape Town have arrested four men in connection with three murders in the area, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

The first shooting took place at 2.45am on Thursday in Bukwayo Street, Harare in Khayelitsha, where four suspects driving a white VW Polo allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 36-year-old victim. Another victim was seriously wounded and was recovering in hospital, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

At 7.30am the four suspects allegedly moved to the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha and met up with another victim, whom they shot several times. He died on the scene.

They proceeded to Hlobo Street in Harare, Khayelitsha just a few minutes after the second murder, where they allegedly shot a 27-year-old victim, who also died on the scene, Rwexana said.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and arrested four men, aged 20, 21, 22, and 33 on Friday. They also recovered a Norinco pistol and ammunition.

All the suspects would appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday on three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. An additional charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition would be added to two of the suspects.

Western Cape police management commended the team involved in ensuring that unlicensed firearms were removed and the perpetrators were brought to justice, Rwexana said.

African News Agency/ANA