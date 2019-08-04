File picture: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - Four men died in three separate fires in the Cape Town metro during the early hours of Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service said. At 2.30am, the fire and rescue service responded to informal structures alight in Garden City, Eersteriver, it said in a statement.

Two fire engines and a rescue vehicle with 12 staff member were on the scene. The body of an adult man was discovered in one of the structures by firefighters. The fire was extinguished after 3am.

Then, after 7am, on Sunday morning the fire and rescue service responded to informal structures alight in Phakamani Road, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

Three firefighting appliances, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 staff members were dispatched. The first arriving fire crew from Khayelitsha Fire Station came across the body of an adult man.

Also after 7am, the service responded to informal structures alight on Zola Farm just off Silverstream Road, Mamre. Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle, and 12 staff were on the scene at this incident where firefighters discovered the bodies of two adult men. All four deceased had sustained fatal burn wounds.

The causes of the fires were unknown and all the scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation, the statement said.

