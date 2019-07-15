Two suspects were released on R2,000 bail after appearing in court on charges of illegal possession of elephant tusks. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Two people were released on R5 000 bail each after appearing in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges related to four elephant tusks found in the trunk of the vehicle they were travelling in last week.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said Glen Baadjies, 45, and Tanyan Jameza were charged with the illegal possession of ivory in contravention of the Environmental Management: Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act.