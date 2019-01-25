FILE PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects were arrested this week in connection with separate rape incidents that took place in the Nyanga policing precinct, Western Cape police said on Friday. The incidents happened during the festive season.

"In three incidents the victims were under the influence when the ordeal occurred. One victim came from a staff party with her colleagues when one colleague took advantage of her while they were sleeping, the second victim was raped by a shebeen owner and the third one came from a shebeen and was raped by her boyfriend’s friend while they were all sleeping together," a statement from police said.

"The fourth victim was allegedly raped in Browns Farm by the suspect while she was waiting for her relative, the suspect had pretended to assist the victim to look for her brother but he took her to his residence and allegedly raped her."

Two of the suspects, aged 25 and 31, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday, while the other two, aged 25 and 34, were expected to make a court appearance once charged.

African News Agency (ANA)