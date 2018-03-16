Western Cape police have arrested four suspects for hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - Vigilance and a swift response by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Cape Town resulted in the arrest of four suspects for hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Members of the provincial intervention unit spotted a Kia LDV in Siyahlala informal settlement in Philippi East, Cape Town at about 6pm on Friday evening, and approached the vehicle, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Four suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Avanza, and after a brief pursuit they were apprehended. It was established that the Kia was hijacked in Philippi at about 5.20pm the same evening.

An unlicensed firearm. Picture: SAPS

A search of the Avanza led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm. The suspects, aged between 18 and 20, would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday, Traut said.

African News Agency/ANA