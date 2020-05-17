Four suspects to appear in Citrusdal court for possession of rhino horn, protected flora

Four suspects are to face charges of dealing in protected flora and the possession of rhino horn in the Citrusdal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"In our pursuit to ensure that offenders of the law are brought to book, our members attached to the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit and Vredendal Crime Intelligence teamed up with members of Cape Nature Reserve and conducted a clandestine operation yesterday in Citrusdal, which led to the arrest of four men aged 23, 30, 36 and 46," a police spokesperson said.

"They were apprehended in possession of a variety of protected flora and a rhino horn. The value of the confiscated items is yet to be determined."