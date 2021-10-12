Four Wonder Kids gang members sentenced over Athlone murder

Cape Town – Four members of the Wonder Kids gang have been convicted and sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of a civilian. The victim was robbed and killed in Eland Street, Kewtown, in Athlone on July 26, 2018.

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said on Tuesday the quartet were found guilty on charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, the POCA Act, and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Chad Heugh, Owen Hendricks and Marcelino du Plessis were sentenced to an effective 14 years’ direct imprisonment yesterday. Dale Swartz was sentenced to life and a further 22 years’ imprisonment. His sentences will run concurrently. All four accused were also found unfit to possess a firearm.

Praising the hard work and dedication by Anti-Gang Unit detectives, Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentences, stating that it sends out a strong message that the courts are tackling gangs and their illegal activities. “The investigation team have done excellent work in this matter and I commend them for their hard work and dedication,” said Patekile. In June, two men linked to the Outlaw gang were convicted in the Western Cape High Court.

Cheslyn Abrahams was convicted on five counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder – which included a 3-year-old girl who survived – four counts of illegal possession of firearms and four counts of illegal possession of ammunition, as well as charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Antino Sassman was convicted on a count relating to the POCA, as well as possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. The two accused were linked to a gang war with the Rude Boys that took place in Valhalla Park from May 2014 until the end of the following year.