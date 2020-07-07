Four Worcester police officers arrested over alleged cigarette corruption

Cape Town – Two warrant officers, aged 45 and 48, and two sergeants, aged 43 and 53, were arrested at the Worcester police station yesterday following an investigation into allegations of alleged corruption. It has been alleged that the four accused took bribes from several shopkeepers in the Worcester area last month to avoid being arrested for selling cigarettes during the lockdown, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is alleged that the members took money from several shopkeepers in the Worcester area between 2020-06-04 and 2020-06-21 to avoid being arrested for selling cigarettes during lockdown. "The members were identified and linked to the incidents by means of witness statements, video footage, duty registers and automatic vehicle location reports. "These dockets were brought before the Director of Public Prosecutions, who decided to prosecute the members on charges of corruption."

They are due to appear at the Worcester Magistrate's Court today.

In KwaZulu-Natal last week, 10 police officers based in Chatsworth were arrested for their alleged involvement in two separate incidents of theft and corruption.

The first incident involved three officers who stopped a car in Chatsworth on May 8. The occupants had gone to the area to buy cigarettes. As they left the premises, they were stopped by the officers, who were travelling in an unmarked police vehicle.

The police officers questioned them and searched their vehicle. The police officers then allegedly stole five cases of cigarettes as well as R4 000.

When the complainant went to the police station to ask about his case, he realised the seized items had not been handed in. He then reported the matter to the provincial anti-corruption unit.

In the second incident, a complainant said while he was at his shop in Unit 3 of Chatsworth, he was approached by seven police officers, who accused him of selling cigarettes.

Following a search of the premises, the police officers charged him for selling cigarettes and for bribing them with R20 000 in cash.



When the man returned to his shop, he realised that the police officers had removed two boxes containing R250 000 in cash as well as cigarettes.

The shop owner reported the theft at the Chatsworth police station, which referred the matter to the provincial anti-corruption unit.